Lynn M. Baskin Schlindwein, Stuart, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, Bridge East Room, Eagle Point Park.
Linda A. Biddick, Rewey, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, Rewey United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Douglas D. Davis, St. Catherine, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jeffrey S. DuCharme, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Huckleberry’s Restaurant and Event Center, Prairie du Chien.
Donald D. Imbus, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with parish Scripture service at 3:30 p.m., today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill., and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 13, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Marlin J. Keleher, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Vearl E. Lahre Jr., Salt Lake City, Utah — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 13, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Robert C. Lehnhardt Jr., Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Dubuque County Fairgrounds ballroom.
James W. Lindsay, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Eugene V. Majeski, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, New Hope Assembly of God Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donald K. O’Meara — Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 13, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Friday at the funeral home.
Robert Spechtenhauser, Dubuque — Military honors: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, Veterans Memorial Plaza, 1801 Admiral Sheehy Drive.
Randy R. Streif, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Thomas C. Wainwright, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Saint Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday at the cathedral.
Donald R. Wickman, Dundee, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Our Savior Lutheran Church, Manchester.
Kirk W. Williams, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
John S. Zenner, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a parish scripture service at 7:45 p.m., Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, Church of the Resurrection.