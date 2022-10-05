Sister Marie Therese (Mary Margaret) Kalb, OSF of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa died Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Francis House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022. Masks will be required. Guests unable to attend may participate via livestream at www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Marie Therese was born on November 8, 1933 to Bert and Mary (Kolfenbach) Kalb in Dubuque, Iowa. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 25, 1951 and made final profession of vows on August 10, 1957. Sister received her master’s degree in Violin from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, and in Theology from the University of San Francisco in California. She ministered in Iowa at Monticello, Worthington, and in Dubuque at Immaculate Conception Academy, Wahlert High School, Mount St. Francis, Shalom Retreat Center, and Holy Ghost. She was also missioned in Kenosha, Wisconsin and served on the Congregational Leadership Team for eight years.
Sister is survived by her brother Thomas Kalb, nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters. Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Rev. Bertram Kalb, Rev. Robert Kalb, Dr. Anthony (Mildred) Kalb, Rev. Howard Kalb, S.J., Richard “Dick” (Bernadine) Kalb, John “Jack” Kalb; and sister-in-law Dolores Kalb.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francois, Dubuque, IA. The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
