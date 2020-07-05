LANCASTER, Wis. — Sandra “Sandy” Kay Jerrett, age 73, of Lancaster, WI, went home to Heaven on her guardian angel’s wings on Thursday July 2, 2020. She was surrounded by her family at the family farm.
Sandy was born in Cuba City, WI, on February 3, 1947, and grew up in the area. She was the daughter of Floyd Gillen Sr. and Edna (Muller) Gillen. Sandy met the love of her life, Cletus “Clete” Jerrett and they married on February 20, 1965. Together they raised four children on the family farm.
Sandy was many things during her career; bartender, janitor, waitress, babysitter, cook and homemaker, but most of all, the job she loved most was being a mom, grandma and great-grandma. One could always find fresh baked cookies on her counter.
Sandy was diagnosed with two very rare diseases in 2000 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Eventually these diseases caused her many issues and she became wheel chair bound. This woman we all loved so dearly, fought everything with determination and though constantly in pain, she never complained as she always had God by her side and now she would want us to be happy as we have both her and God by our sides. We would like to say a special “Thanks” to Bill Manthe, her mentor and friend, her bible study family, Grant County Hospice and especially to Tracy Mezera.
Sandy is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Clete, of Lancaster, four children, Tim Jerrett, of Lancaster, Tina (Rod) Jerrett Jones, of Fennimore, Chad (Amy) Jerrett, of Lancaster, and Courtney (Matt) Bruegmann, of Fennimore; her 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Floyd “Jug” (Pam) Gillen Jr., of Kieler, Carolyn “Sitsy” Koeller, of Kieler, Marlene “Beanie” Droessler, of Potosi, John Gillen (Linda Miatke), of Potosi, Vicki Haverland, of Potosi; along with several special nieces and nephews.
Sandy enjoys a Heavenly reunion with her parents, Floyd and Edna; parents-in-law, Earl Jr. and Edna Jerrett; brothers-in-law, Terry Droessler, Larry Koeller, Leonard Ihm and Darryl Jerrett; sister-in-law, Pat Jerrett; and her grandsons, Camynn and Ledgynn Bruegmann.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Tuesday July 7, 2020, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, WI, with burial to follow in Hillside Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday morning. In lieu of plants and flowers, a memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Sandy Jerrett.
Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.