Rita M. McCann, 88, of Dubuque, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, a prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. McCann will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Rita was born June 7, 1931, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of James and Bertha (Simon) Hochberger. On November 6, 1954, she married John E. McCann in Dubuque.
Rita never met a stranger, she made friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed walking with Dolores, singing, dancing, and her Sunday afternoon movies with her lifelong friend, Babe. Rita loved her time volunteering at Finley Hospital, she was a volunteer at the hospital for 20+ years. Most importantly, Rita adored time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Left to cherish Rita’s memory, her son James (Donna) McCann of Dubuque, her daughter Joan (Mike Hoskins) Vasquez also of Dubuque; 4 grandchildren, Ryan (Krista) McCann, Katie McCann, Linnea (Jeff) Donovan and Christopher Rains; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, John; brother, Butch Hochberger; sister, Rosemary Hoffman; and every friend she has already made in heaven.
Rita’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Finley Hospital and Stonehill Care Center for their loving care of Rita.
