PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Carrol G. Polodna, 92, of Prairie du Chien, died February 15, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Monsignor Charles Stoetzel officiating, with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien, where there will be a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6:30 p.m. www.garrityfuneral.com