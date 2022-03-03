Jennifer L. Bernard, Dubuque — Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Hills & Dales, 1011 Davis St.
Marvin A. Deutmeyer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
David Eglseder, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
James L. Event, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Friday, March 4, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Ruth C. Goesse, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 4, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Dorris L. Grau, South Elgin, Ill. — Service: 1 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill.
James F. McInerney, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Mary F. Milligan, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. today, with a parish Scripture service at 3 p.m., Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Jeff Sanderfield, Dubuque — Service: 2 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Midtown Marina, East Dubuque, Ill.
Gerry A. Smock, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 4, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Sandra Y. Solomon, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Bradley T. Temperly, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 5 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m., Friday, March 4, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City.
Ronald D. Wright, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 5, Leadmine Primitive Methodist Church, Benton. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.