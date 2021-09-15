Gerald J. Apel, Colorado Springs, Colo. — Visitation: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Kathryn A. Badger, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Marilyn Bingham, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, Sept. 18, Grey Eagle Pavilion, Galena Recreation Park.
Elizabeth Brady, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Clare Chapel, Dubuque.
Benjamin H. Ehredt, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home.
Francis W. Fangman, Dubuque — After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Suzanne M. Farrey, Hazel Green, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Benton (Wis.) Primitive Methodist Red Church Cemetery. Celebration of life gathering and lunch: Benton Village Park pavilion.
Dennis R. Fuller, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, St. Gabriel’s Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Tristan LeGrand, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Memorial service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
LaVerne A. Marcus, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Saint Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Andrew Y. McDonald V, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Committal service: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum, Dubuque.
Bonnie Miller, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Benton (Wis.) VFW.
Alice Nadermann, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Lieselotte G. Patnode, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 1 p.m. today at the chapel.
Pat Piekenbrock, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Paul D. Rupp, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with wake service at 7 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Holy Ghost Church.