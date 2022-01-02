SAVANNA, Ill. — Judie L. (Youngblood) (Ide) Crist, age 79, passed away on December 21, 2021, of natural causes with her family by her side.

She was born January 28, 1942. She worked hard her whole life in civil service and enjoyed her piano, pottery, and flower garden as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was loved by many and will be missed but will always be carried in our hearts.

