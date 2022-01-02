Judith L. Crist Telegraph Herald guest866 Jan 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Judith L. Crist Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVANNA, Ill. — Judie L. (Youngblood) (Ide) Crist, age 79, passed away on December 21, 2021, of natural causes with her family by her side.She was born January 28, 1942. She worked hard her whole life in civil service and enjoyed her piano, pottery, and flower garden as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was loved by many and will be missed but will always be carried in our hearts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Savanna-ill Carroll-county-ill Judith L. Crist Judie L. guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dubuque council hires consultant for $1 million for road project with 3 roundabouts Authorities: 2 arrested after burglary, short pursuit in Dubuque County Local farmer becomes Iowa's Mrs. U.S. Agriculture Dave Barry's Year in Review 2021 Families mark new year with snowy hike in Dubuque