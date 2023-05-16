Melvin W. Reittinger, 94, of Dubuque, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Harmony Dubuque in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Melvin will be 11:30 am Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque. Military honors will be rendered by the Dyersville American Legion Post 137 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Recommended for you
He was born June 16, 1928 the son of Albert and Loretta (Segbers) Reittinger.
He graduated from Xavier High School in Dyersville, IA. He served in the Army during the Korean War 1951-1953. He was a member of American Legion Post 137. He married Hilda Deppe on November 19, 1953 at St. Francis Church in Dyersville, IA. He was employed at the Dyersville Commercial for 13 years; the Telegraph Herald for 25 years and in Real Estate for 27 years.
He is survived by his wife, Hilda; six children, Tom (Kim) Reittinger, Dubuque, IA; Carol (Duane) Behnken, Dyersville, IA; Marilyn (Coghlan) (Steve) Runde, Asbury, IA; Bev (Rick) Clapham, Dubuque, IA; Wayne (Denise) Reittinger, Wesley Chapel, FL; and Mike Reittinger, Rock Falls, IL; sister-in-law Sr. Julitta Deppe, OSF; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and 9 step- great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brothers, Ronald and Donald; sister Arlene DeSotel; son-in-Law Al Coghlan and grandson Jude Coghlan; In-laws Leo & Gladys Schemmel, William & Rosie Deppe; Lawrence (Helen & Norma) Deppe; George & Bertha Klas; Donald & Ardella Helle; Leo & Gladys Schemmel.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Melvin W. Reittinger.
A special thank you to Dr. Ram and Dr. Runde for the care provided.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Melvin’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.