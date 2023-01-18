CASCADE, Iowa — Timothy J. Otting, 71, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home in Cascade.
The Tim Otting family will greet family and friends from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 with a memorial service immediately following at 11 a.m. at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tim was born February 19, 1951, in Cascade, Iowa son of Herbert “Chub” and Mildred (Cigrand) Otting. He was a 1969 graduate of the former Aquin High School in Cascade. He was united in marriage to Betty Melloy on June 30, 1972, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fillmore. Tim worked as a welder for John Deere for 42 years, until his retirement.
Tim was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. He was also a groundskeeper for the Calvary Cemetery for several years. Tim was a “jack of all trades”, an expert craftsman who enjoyed creating all things made of wood, including his own urn. He also enjoyed endless hours outdoors caring for the parish cemetery and tending to his backyard garden. For a large part of his life, you could find him with a cold beer in his hand and a huge smile on his face. He always had a hefty, heartfelt greeting, usually calling friends and family by a nickname he chose for them. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed attending their sporting events and they always knew he was there when they could hear him whistling from the stands.
Recommended for you
He is survived by his wife, Betty Otting of Cascade, one son, Nate (Dawn) Otting of Cascade, one daughter, Katie (Ryan) Demmer of Epworth; seven grandchildren, Logan, Mason, and Brody Otting, Ava, Eli, Chloe and Stella Demmer; three sisters, Kathryn (Bill) Barden of Mesa, AZ, Ruth Gjerde of Albany CA, and Vickie (Dan) Kelchen of Cascade; brothers and sisters-in law, Linda Melloy of Dubuque, Jane (Les) Homan of Rochester, MN, Lisa Melloy, and Jerry (Sara) Melloy, both of Bernard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ken “Ozzie” Otting, sister, Judy Kalishek, his father and mother-in-law, John and Mary Carlyn Melloy, and three brothers-in-law, Jon Gjerde, Jim Melloy and Dan “Shep” Melloy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Above and Beyond Hospice Organization for their wonderful care, and special thanks to Tim’s nurse, Megan for always putting a smile on his face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.