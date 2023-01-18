CASCADE, Iowa — Timothy J. Otting, 71, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home in Cascade.

The Tim Otting family will greet family and friends from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 with a memorial service immediately following at 11 a.m. at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.