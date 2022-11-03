Ronald F. “Ron” Schroeder, age 77, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home. To honor Ron’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street is assisting the family.
Ron was born on March 19, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Ervin and Sylvia (Link) Schroeder.
Ron attended school at Balltown and Holy Cross. He was a hard worker and started out helping on the family farm in Waupeton before going to work with Caradco, the Dubuque Packing Company on the short shift and at the same time got on at the John Deere Dubuque Works at the Experimental Farm driving tractors. He also worked at Flexsteel, mowed grass and helped his mom cleaning at Holy Ghost Church. In September of 1963, Ron also joined the Army National Guard. Ron was a devoted Catholic and a long time member of Holy Ghost Church. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to music at home, going to Bingo and the music events at Bethany Home, and he loved his candy bars, chocolate and pop. Ron made many friends after moving into his apartment at Bethany, and they meant the world to him. We are deeply saddened at losing Ron so suddenly in our daily lives, but know that he is now resting peacefully with his family members who have been called home before him.
Those left to cherish Ron’s memory include several cousins.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Allen Schroeder.
Ron’s family would like to thank all of the staff at Bethany for their kindness and the outstanding care Ron has received. He truly appreciated all of you.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Ron’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ronald Schroeder Family.
