Mary Alice Norpel, 97, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Galena surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday September 7, 2020 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service 3860 Asbury Road. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. Due to the current Dubuque city ordinance, masks are required at the funeral home and church. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www. hskfhcares.com to send a message to Mary’s family. The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Jim Goerend as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Mary was born April 17, 1923, in Dubuque, the daughter of Frank and Catherine Collins McCoy. On June 14, 1943, she married Kenneth L. Norpel in Nativity Church in Menominee, IL. He passed away January 16, 2005. She attended Holy Trinity Catholic School. She worked at Savanna IL Proving Grounds, K-Mart, and Catholic Day Nursery. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She was devoted to her rosary and said it many times each day. For 17 years, she spent her winters in Arizona and loved it. She treasured her Tuesday shopping trips and lunches with her daughter and friends.
Survivors include four sons, Kenneth (Rhonda) Norpel, of Dubuque, James Norpel, of Kingman, AZ, Craig (Jane) Norpel, of Mesa, AZ, and Jeff Norpel, of Dubuque; one daughter, Judy (Dennis) Radford, of Galena, IL; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William (Helen) McCoy and Leroy (Lucille) McCoy; one sister, Catherine (Joseph) Ellerbach; one stepdaughter, Jean (Ed) Michels; and one great-grandson, David Estal.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and Hawkeye Care Center.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.