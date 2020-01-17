Mary Block, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 4 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 1 p.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Julia L. Brandenburg, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 1 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Lloyd R. Erickson, New Albin, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, New Albin Townhouse & Chapel, 136 Elm St. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the townhouse.
Shirley C. Gassmann, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Shirley M. Gelbach, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Gertrude Hagen, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Old West Paint Creek Lutheran Church, Waukon. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Sister Helen Huewe, OSF, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Francis Chapel.
Madeline Kotz, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today,
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Kenneth F. Leibfried, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, until time of services at the church.
Adam E. Lincoln, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Rita M. McCann, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Gene Medberry, Freeport, Ill., formerly of Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Postville. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Sister Florence Miller, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Sinsinawa Motherhouse.
Michael J. Pluemer, Asbury, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Holiday Inn Grand Ballroom, 450 Main St.
Patricia A. Prochaska, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
William E. Reed, Scales Mound, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Nativity BVM Church, Menominee, Ill. Visitation: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Eugene J. Rima, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Rose Ann Von Lehmden, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Gordon V. Wells, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Visitation: After 9:45 a.m. today until time of services at the church.