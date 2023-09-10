Luanna Jean Lytle, 74, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2023, at Lantern Park care Initiatives in Coralville, IA.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 15th, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. David Schatz officiating. The burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Luanne was born on October 25, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Herbert and Mary Louise (Hoerner) Hayes. She graduated from Maquoketa High School, class of 1966. She married James M. Lytle on October 4, 1969, at St. Patrick’s in Dubuque. She worked for Trausch Baking Company for many years.
Luanne was a beloved wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Her life was filled with laughter, dancing, card games, crosswords, game shows, and most importantly family. There was nothing more important than spending time with the ones she loved. Luanne was very outgoing, full of life and not to mention active! In her leisure time she enjoyed golfing, swimming, bowling, going to bingo with her sisters just to name a few.
Recommended for you
The best way to describe her is proud. Her face would light up the room when talking about her family, especially her 3 daughters and 7 grandchildren. Luanne experienced a lot in life through her travels and lived life to the absolute fullest! She will always be remembered for how she chose to Win The Day everyday.
She is survived by her husband Jim; three daughters: Stacy (Craig) Schroeder, Joline (Marcus) Taggart and Tara (Jason) Wolbers; along with six grandchildren.
Luanne was preceded in death by her parents Herbie and Mary Louise; her in-laws Joseph and Florence Lytle; her grandson Austin Schroeder and a niece Natalie Hayes.
In lieu of flowers a Luanne Lytle memorial fund will be established.