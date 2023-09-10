Luanna Jean Lytle, 74, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2023, at Lantern Park care Initiatives in Coralville, IA.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 15th, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. David Schatz officiating. The burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

