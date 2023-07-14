Gerald N. Arensdorf, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Glen Callahan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Vincent E. Decker, Dubuque — Wake service: 12:45 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:20 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Steven M. Diskin, Galena, Ill. — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. Michael Catholic Church cemetery, Galena.
Nicholas J. Ernzen, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Loras G. Finn, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Irene A. Herrig, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Donatus Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Frederick C. Hofer, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Donald J. Koopmann, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Diane J. Kostecki, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 11 to 11:40 a.m. Saturday, July 15, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth.
Delaney K. Kremer, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, and at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Gunter Malik, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Margaret A. Misek, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Roger Nemmers, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Lola M. Noonan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Laura Nozal, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Jimmy L. Redfearn, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Edna E. Schiel, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Rosemarie A. Steppan, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Kenneth M. Valentine, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Patricia Walz, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glen Haven. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Leo H. Wegmann, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Leonard W. Zabel, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Salem United Methodist Church, Eastman. Service: Noon today at the church.