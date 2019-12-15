Virginia L. Potts, 82, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where there will be a parish wake service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Church of the Resurrection. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Virginia was born May 24, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Cletus and Ruth (Heaton) Grue. She graduated from the Visitation Academy.
On June 15, 1957 she married Cyril “Cy” Potts at St. Raphael Cathedral. Virginia called Cy the love of her life, and was deeply saddened when he preceded her in death in 2012. From that union came a family that became the most important role for Virginia, that of mother and grandmother.
Virginia’s greatest passions in life were her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with them, hearing of their adventures, watching their sporting events, doling out advice, and simply adoring them. She made a tremendous impact on them all and considered those roles her greatest accomplishments.
Virginia was a huge sports fan, most times proving more knowledgeable of the games than most. She loved to debate anything sports and typically had a good ribbing going via text with her grandchildren about some game or team. Oftentimes she could be found watching golf, tennis, football, basketball and baseball on TV.
Virginia also loved going out to eat with family and friends, the morning crossword with coffee, iPad slots, winning at Euchre, and spending time with her wonderful neighbors who were more like family to her. She had an incredible sense of humor and an infectious smile that will be dearly missed.
Virginia had a deep faith that guided her through life and strengthened as she grew older. It is this faith that allowed her to look forward to the day she went home and was reunited with Cy, also realizing those left behind would grieve her absence. Her wish would be that we celebrate her life and derive comfort from the many sweet memories we have with her.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cy and Virginia’s close family friend Ron Kelley, who continued his friendship and support after Cy’s passing, to Kay Potts, Virginia’s cohort in lunch outings and bible studies, and to the Gabriel Drive families who held a special place in her heart. All proved to be of invaluable comfort and joy to Virginia.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Dawn) Potts, of Durango, IA., Tom (Beth) Potts, of Peoria, IL., Sue (Jim) Hannon, of St. Paul, MN, and Sara (Mark) Sauter, of Edina, MN; her grandchildren, Tommy, Kevin and Michael Hannon, Nicole, Tyler, Brandon and Morgan Potts, Ella and Joe Sauter and Kristin (Dave) Keil, their children Jacob, Rachael, and Zachary; and Beth Hannon.
She is also survived by her dear sister, Carole Hanrahan, of Eden Prairie, MN; and in-laws, Gene “Tiny” Potts, Jean Potts and Carole “Kay” Potts.
She was also preceded in death by a sister and brother in-law, Janann and Leo King; a brother in-law, James Hanrahan; and Cy’s siblings and in-laws, Dorothy and Emmett McDermott, Mary Lavon and Mark Brown, Warren “Bud” and Shirley Potts and Jerry Potts.
