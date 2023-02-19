WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Grace V. Feldmann, 79, of Worthington, Iowa passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 2 — 7 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9 — 10 a.m., at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.
Grace was born November 15, 1943, in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Veronica (Krogman) Goedken.
She married Thomas Feldmann on August 22, 1962 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville.
Grace and Tom made their home in Worthington where they raised their four children.
She volunteered at St. Paul Catholic Church as sacristan for many years. She loved spending time with her grandkids and in recent years, her great granddaughters. She had a talent for working her garden, cooking for her family, and special baked goods, especially potato salad and ground cherry pie.
Survivors include her four children: Deanne (Eric) Guetter, Dan (Laura) Feldmann, Jeffrey (Tammy) Feldmann, and Barb Feldmann, all of Worthington, three grandchildren: Jenn (Levi) Benn, Andrew Feldmann, Nathan (Morgan) Feldmann, and four great-granddaughters: Makyla and Rilynn Benn, Elyse and Lexi Feldmann, siblings: Donna Sellner, Andrew (Maxine) Goedken, Eileen (Bill) Wiskus, in-laws: Esther Goedken, Lois Goedken, Margie Lehman, Mary Ronnebaum, Mary Lou Feldmann, and Caroline Feldmann.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas in 2006, her parents and parents-in-law, Charles and Irene Feldmann, siblings: Gladys (Donald) Steger, Anthony “Bud” Goedken, Leo Goedken, in-laws: Irvin Sellner, Marie Hall Strief, Francis (Rose) Feldmann, Lucille (Aloysius) Vonderhaar, Raymond (Millie) Feldmann, Carl (Imogene) Feldmann, Andrew Feldmann, Leo (Rosella) Feldmann, Lawrence Feldmann, Leonard Feldmann, Rita (Charles) Meyer, Delmar Feldmann, and Donald Feldmann.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Dubuque and MercyOne Senior Care for their compassionate care, especially Nurse Anna. Also a thank you to the Worthington First Responders for their assistance during the past few months.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 in care of the deceased name.
