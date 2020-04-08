BELLEVUE, Iowa — Alice Joy (Felderman) Hueneke, 88, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be private at 12 p.m. today at St. John Lutheran Church in St. Donatus. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joy’s family asks friends to be with them in thought and prayer during the funeral service on St. Paul’s and St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus Facebook Page (facebook.com/StPaulsStJohns). Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in St. Donatus. Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Joy was born October 1, 1931, in Bellevue, the daughter of Alonzo and Ella (Mohr) Felderman. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1949. Joy married Paul Hueneke on November 22, 1949, he passed on September 12, 2001. She and Paul retired from farming in 1991, then moved to Bellevue. After moving, Joy helped out at the Bellevue Public School lunch program. Joy was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in St. Donatus, and an active member of St. John’s and St. Paul’s Women’s group. Joy enjoyed fishing, bowling, sewing, doing needlework, reading, and baking cookies for grandkids.
Survivors include her children, Patricia (Jim) Clark, of Medford, Wisconsin, Mark (Tracey) Hueneke, of Bellevue, and Pamela (Bill) Kruse, of Cresco, Iowa; 8 grandchildren, Chris (Marica) Hueneke, Jason (Vanessa) Hueneke, Nick (Kelly) Hueneke, Amanda (Andy) Ruden, Bradley (Misty) Herrig, Jeffrey Herrig, Rebecca (Gordon) Szymanski, and Michael (Andrea) Kruse; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 9 step great-grandchildren; siblings, JoElla (Chuck) Roling, and Jean (Grant) Hachmann.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a granddaughter, Kimberly Herrig.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Hachmann Funeral Home c/o of Joy Hueneke Family at 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.