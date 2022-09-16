CUBA CITY, Wis. — Gerald “Jerry” L. Evanoff, 84, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, September 17th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Bill Vasey officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call on Saturday, September 17th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A lunch will be served after the services at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Jerry was born on October 31, 1938 to Minco “Mike” & Annie (Kittoe) Evanoff at home in Cuba City, WI. He was a 1956 graduate from Cuba City High School. He married Patricia “Patty” Halverson on September 7, 1957 in Dubuque, IA. He was a US Air Force veteran, having served during the Berlin conflict and the Cuban conflict as a jet engine mechanic. He worked for 31 years at John Deere Dubuque Works and as a driver for Tri-State Auto Auction, Cuba City, WI. Jerry was very active through various organizations in his local community. He was a Boy Scout & Webelos Leader, Cuba City Lion’s Club, Board of Trustees for the Cuba City United Methodist Church, along with the church’s building committee, men’s group and church council. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, an avid Green Bay Packer’s and Wisconsin Badger’s fan, watching his grandkids play sports, he loved working in his garage & fixing things, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He was known for his great sense of humor and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Patricia; 4 children: Michael (Kris) Evanoff of Steven’s Point, WI, Steven (Mary) Evanoff of Weston, MO, Kevin Evanoff of Waukesha, WI and Lisa (Scott) Bowers of Belleville, WI; 10 grandchildren: Adam, Andrew, Amanda & Heather Evanoff, Tralina Oxley, Jacob, Joshua, & Katie Bowers, Lea and Aaron Evanoff; 4 great grandchildren: Asher, Stella, Brooklyn & Brooks; a sister-in-law, Clara Evanoff of Dubuque, IA; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Margaret (Loran) Coyle, 2 brothers, Jack (Betty) & Charlie Evanoff.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Gerald “Jerry” L. Evanoff Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Jerry Evanoff Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
