Gary W. Latham, 82, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
A private family service is being held with full military honors. His burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Tri-State Cremation Center is assisting the family.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
Gary W. Latham, 82, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
A private family service is being held with full military honors. His burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Tri-State Cremation Center is assisting the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.