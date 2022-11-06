CUBA CITY, Wis. — Nancy L. Murray, 86, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick J. “Pat” Murray on August 16, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy and Pat will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Nancy was born on February 6, 1936, in Benton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Iola Driscoll. She was raised in Benton and attended Benton High School. Nancy and Pat were united in marriage on November 1, 1951, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
Nancy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was Pat’s right-hand woman, supporting him and their sons, Doug and Greg, as they started their transportation business, Murray & Sons Transportation. Nancy worked for several years at the Cuba City Hospital. Her main priority was raising her children, and then helping raise her grandchildren. She loved attending their events and shopping with them for the latest fashions. Nancy was an avid baseball fan because of Kendall, and she enjoyed the Milwaukee Brewers. Together, Nancy and Pat took great pleasure in decorating for Christmas and this endeavor became an annual family event. They also loved spending time with their close friends, Don and Alberta McCabe.
Survivors include her children, Vicki (Al) Bolz, Necedah, WI, Greg (Chris) Murray, Monroe, WI, Tim (Kris) Murray, Waunakee, WI, and Fern (Doran) Steiner, Monroe, WI; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Kendall Murray and Doug Murray; and a sister, Lois Jean (Robert) Kuhls.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Vista West of Madison and Brighton Hospice for their care of Nancy.
In lieu of flowers, a Nancy and Pat Murray Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
