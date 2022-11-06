CUBA CITY, Wis. — Nancy L. Murray, 86, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick J. “Pat” Murray on August 16, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy and Pat will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.