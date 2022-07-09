MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Larry H. Derganz, 73, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
A gathering of family and friends celebrating Larry’s life will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Monday, July 11, 2022, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Larry Henry Derganz was born on October 27, 1948 in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Joseph and Agatha (Weis) Derganz. He grew up in Maquoketa and was a 1967 graduate of Maquoketa High School. He then attended Muscatine Community College for two years. He married Diane Hinke on June 10, 1969 in Bellevue, Iowa. Two children were born to this union, Philip and Sara.
Larry had first worked with his dad at Derganz Electric and Refrigeration. Upon his dad retiring, Larry then worked at General Thermal in Maquoketa from 1978 to 1982. He then established Derganz Electric and Refrigeration in Maquoketa which he and his wife Diane owned and operated for over 40 years. He semi-retired the past two years. His main goal always was to help people and to service what he sold.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and all kinds of hunting including deer, squirrel, mushroom, and hickory nuts to name a few. He also loved animals, especially cats.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Diane Derganz of Maquoketa, IA; children, Philip (Yolanda Bennett) Derganz of Maquoketa, IA, and Sara (Marty Clark) Derganz of Maquoketa, IA; special other son, Matt Potter of Monmouth, IA; siblings, JoAnn Mensing of Lowden, IA, Kenneth Derganz of Maquoketa, IA, and Linda (Chuck) Borchers of Toronto, IA; and his best friend of 16 years, “Morgan” the cat. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Larry H. Derganz memorial fund has been established.
