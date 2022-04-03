BELMONT, Wis. — Ella L. Mueller, 98, of Belmont, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Pastor Jen Johnson will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Ella L. Mueller was born on September 5, 1923, in the Elk Grove township southwest of Belmont, the youngest daughter of John and Dora (LaHann) Kracke. On December 21, 1943, she was married to Elmer L. Mueller. Ella graduated from Belmont High School, and after marriage she enjoyed traveling with Elmer to his US Navy stations in Washington, DC and Seattle, WA. She and Elmer raised their children on their family farm on Truman Road east of Belmont. Ella was always by Elmer’s side helping in the barn and assisting with field work, along with cooking, baking and summer gardening and canning. Her family and other lucky recipients remember the joys of her baking: cinnamon rolls, cream puffs, orange cookies “BIG” cookies (molasses), caramels and popcorn balls, to name a few. She was the best cook, you never left hungry from her home! Ella and Elmer retired from farming, moving to Belmont in 1974. Once retired, she was employed at Knebel’s Processing Plant in Belmont and then volunteered with the Belmont Senior Center meals. She was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont and enjoyed being involved with her church as a Sunday school teacher for many years, altar committee member and quilter. She loved the company of family and friends and was always ready for a good game of cards.
She is survived by one son John (Elena) Mueller of Scottsdale, AZ; three daughters: Perdy (Charles) Hillery of Belleville, WI; Kim (Michael) Abing of Fennimore, WI; and Dawn (Randy) Jenny of Platteville, WI; ten grandchildren: John “Hank” Mueller, Amy (Matthew) Tompkins, Luke (Sarah) Mueller, Adam Mueller, Kristin Hillery, Keri (Daniel) Shirley, Sabrina (Cody) Malone, Natasha (Brett) Klais, Page (Patrick) Leahy and Faye (Stuart) Engelke; twelve great-granddaughters and eight great-grandsons. She was proceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Edna (Thomas) Skattum, brothers and sisters-in-law William (Elva) Kracke, Herbert (Vivian) Kracke and Raymond (Delores) Kracke; an infant grandson Matthew Mueller and brothers and sisters-in-law Hazel Mueller, Mabel (Herbert) Heins, Marie (Walter) Nicholas and William Mueller.