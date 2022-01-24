Susan Kay “Grandma Sue” Boots, 71, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022.
No public visitation or service will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Susan was born on January 17, 1950, in Dubuque, to Harold and Marcella (Hemesath) Frommelt.
She graduated high school from Western Dubuque and furthered her education at a Dental Assistant program in Milwaukee. On June 15, 1990, she was wed to Kenneth Boots.
Susan loved reading books, especially on her Kindle. Family time was very special to her. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. We all looked forward to her special cinnamon rolls on the holidays.
She is survived by her son, Chris (Nicole) Frommelt; grandchildren, Iris and Reid Frommelt; sister, Kathy (Galen) Van Wyhe, of Gulf Breeze, Florida; brother, Kevin (Patty), of St. Michael, Minnesota; nephews & niece, Nate (Amy) Frommelt, Brandon (Clara) Frommelt, Will Van Wyhe, and Kacie (Brandon) Scherber; as well as five great-nephews, and two great-nieces.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marcella; husband, Kenny Boots; nephew, Nicholas Van Wyhe; and niece, Renae Van Wyhe.
The family would like to thank Pam Buttikofer for her friendship and compassionate care over the last 15+ years, and Nicole’s siblings, nieces, and nephews for always loving Grandma Sue as their own.