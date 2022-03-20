Sally Cain, 83, of Dubuque, IA passed away on February 26, 2022.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2295 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, IA.
Marcella (Sally) Louise (McCoy) Cain was born on September 26, 1938, in Dubuque, IA the daughter of William (Tim) and Helen (Smith) McCoy. She married Donald F. Cain of Dubuque, IA on July 28, 1956, and they enjoyed almost 58 years together prior to his passing in 2014.
Sally worked at Aladdin Dry Cleaners from 1989-1995. She began working for the Dubuque Community School District in 1995, retiring in 2021. She enjoyed many years working in the lunchroom at Hempstead High School where she especially enjoyed getting to know the students.
Sally was a wonderful stay at home mom and loved every minute raising their 8 children. She enjoyed spending time outside doing many things such as taking walks, visiting with friends, going to see the ocean, boat rides on the river, watching the grandchildren and great grandchildren in their activities, and working in her yard and flower garden. She really enjoyed the years that she and Donnie spent at Happy’s Place on Saturday nights while he played in his band (Mark IV), and she danced with her friends. In her later years, she loved spending time playing bingo on Saturday nights. She really enjoyed any time she could spend with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She made each grandchild’s 13th birthday special with an all-day shopping trip, just for the two of them. Sally loved to travel whether it be by car, plane, or train. She especially loved her trips to St. Louis with Donnie for the Steel Guitar Convention.
Survivors include their children: Cheryl Gerdemann, Dubuque, IA; Cal (Gaelynn) Cain, East Dubuque, IL; Robert J. (Sonja) Cain, Overland Park, KS; Penelope Sue Fleckenstein, Dallas, TX; Liz (Joel) Miller, Cedar Rapids, IA; LeRoy Cain, Houston, TX; Tammy (Rick) Stifel, Waukee, IA; Jennifer (Randy) Lovell, Waukee, IA.
Grandchildren: Jen (Nick) Meyer, Nicole (Rod) Kruser, Heather (Luc) Farnum, Katie (Joe) Lange, Allyce Cain, Agatha Cain, Andia Cain, Eric (Lyndi) Fleckenstein, Lucas (Samantha) Fleckenstein, Ellen Fleckenstein, Stephanie (Jacob) Swieter, Heidi Miller, Molly Miller, Rachel (David III) Flynn, Abbey Cain, Emma Cain, Creighton (Cristina) Stifel, Dalton Stifel (Bethany Nizzi), Logan Lovell, Preston Lovell, Olivia Lovell.
Great Grandchildren: Jaide and Jackson Meyer, Wyatt and Lydia Kruser, Cooper Lange, Nolan, Evelyn, and Wyatt Fleckenstein, Tanner Fleckenstein, Aliyah, Levi, Lydia, and Hannah Swieter, David Flynn lV, Truett and Quinn Stifel.
Sisters: Betty Griffin, Patsy Broessel, and Colleen Mohr and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents William and Helen McCoy; son-in-law Jack Gerdemann.
The family would like to give a special thanks to friend Kaliyah; Home Instead of Dubuque, especially Carla J.; and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kristin and Chris.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations made in memory of Sally can be sent to the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools and will be designated to helping with food insecurity.