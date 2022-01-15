Herbert F. Honey Telegraph Herald Jan 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herbert F. Honey, 87, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Ask Amy: Picking up tab wearing thin Winning ticket for $303,000 jackpot sold in Maquoketa TH EXCLUSIVE: Dubuque manufacturer plans $14 million expansion Platteville kennel owner asks city to provide him with new home, kennel Police: Intoxicated woman crashes into mobile home in Dubuque, causes $25,000 in damage