BEAVERTON, Ore. — Diane K. Keleher, 64, of Beaverton, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Ore.
A private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville, Wis., with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, Wis., is assisting the family.
Diane was born on March 31, 1956, in Darlington, Wis., the daughter of John and Irma (Hinderman) Keleher. Diane spent many years in Darlington, Monroe and Platteville, where she graduated from UW-Platteville. She moved to Oregon in 1990 to be near her sisters and their families. For the past 30 years, Diane embodied the spirit of the Pacific Northwest — working for Nike Inc., running marathons and half marathons, and golfing.
Diane was a much-loved member of her local curling club, and enjoyed everything Portland and the Willamette Valley have to offer. She kept her Midwestern roots alive and would make frequent trips back to Wisconsin to visit family and friends. Diane was a beloved sister, partner and friend. She was an amazing aunt to her 10 nieces and nephews and their children. Her last years were spent in the company of her partner, Dave. They enjoyed an active life together and were looking forward to a future full of love, travel, golf and time together. Diane will be remembered as a sweet and selfless person, and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her longtime partner, David Milne; sisters, Karen (Greg) Smith, Apple River, IL, and Debra (Larry) Hellmer-Steele, Newberg, OR; brothers, Dennis (Debbie) Keleher, East Dubuque, IL, and Gary (John McIntyre) Keleher, Rochester, NY; nieces and nephews, Angela (Rod Leibfried) Pickel, Scott (Josh Yates) Smith, Chrissie (Julia) Smith, Stephen (Emily) Keleher, Michael Hellmer, Jaime Keleher, Andy (Chloe Bubion) Hellmer, Laura (Curran) Gahan, and Amanda Steele; and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, David Keleher; and a nephew, Eric Keleher.
Memorials may be sent to Casey-McNett Funeral Home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI, 53807. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.