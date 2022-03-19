HOLY CROSS, Iowa — LaVonne Theresa Brimeyer,79, of Holy Cross, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 surrounded by her five children.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Buena Vista, burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Marvin Bries will officiate.
LaVonne was the second of nine children in Clarence and Emma (Ellerbach) Schultz’s family. Growing up, LaVonne enjoyed the outdoors and doing the farm chores with her brother, Dave and sister, Janice, playing basketball, and watching her younger sisters and brothers. She graduated from Leo High in 1960. On September 29, 1962 she married Earl Brimeyer at the Holy Cross Church.
LaVonne was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in North Buena Vista, an active member of the Rosary Society, and helped manage the raffle ticket sales for the Buenie Family Picnic until she was no longer able. LaVonne also worked at Gordon’s Toggery and NLF in Dubuque for a few years.
Earl and LaVonne farmed in North Buena Vista for over 60 years, eventually selling the farm to their three sons. They received the Century Family Farm Award at the Iowa State Fair in 2016. LaVonne loved farming and helped with the livestock, had a huge garden, helped fix fences, make hay, cut the grass, and anything else she could do outside with Earl. For many years LaVonne also raised and sold chickens. But no matter how busy she was she always had a clean house and lots of delicious food on the table.
Throughout her life LaVonne worked hard yet she also made time for fun. She was always ready to go. LaVonne was a dedicated wife and mother who loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. Sunday afternoons were to be spent with her children and grandchildren out on the deck or around the kitchen table. LaVonne loved playing euchre with her sisters and brothers and their husbands and wives. She enjoyed gambling, traveling, sewing, gardening, and canning and had her own .410 to go squirrel hunting. She was an excellent seamstress and avid quilter and did alterations and sewing projects for many years. Her motto was ‘never give up’ and even as her health declined, she got through everything that came her way and bravely faced whatever came next.
LaVonne is survived by five children, Tammy (Steve) Juran of Asbury, Randy (Rose) Brimeyer of Holy Cross, Wendy (Jim) Ulbrich of North Buena Vista, Robie (Kim) Brimeyer of Holy Cross, and Rich (Kay) Brimeyer of Holy Cross; six grandchildren, Benjamin Juran, Rachel Juran, Jolene (Brian) Johnson, Anna (Ryan) Rodenberg, Cody Brimeyer, and Morgan Brimeyer; six great-grandchildren, Lily, Archer, Ruby, Lucy, Rudy, and Judy; her siblings, Donna (Bob) Schmidt, Connie Klein, Ron (Marilyn) Schultz, Sherry (Mickey) Klein, and Cindy (Paul) Ludovissy; sister-in-law, Nancy Schultz; in-laws, Stella Hefel, Greg Brimeyer, Carol Ellsworth, Laura (Leon) Sigwarth, Norb Tressel, and Virginia Brimeyer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, in 2021; her parents; sisters, Janice LeGrand and Carol Errthum, brother, David Schultz, brothers-in-law, Robert LeGrand, Nick Errthum, and Jimmy Klein; in-laws Fred (Hilda) Brimeyer, Alvin Brimeyer, Robert Brimeyer, Selma (Bill) Boyce, Nicholas (Verna) Brimeyer, Mildred Tressel, Harvey (Shirley) Brimeyer, Matthew Hefel, Carol Brimeyer, and Rex Ellsworth; and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Max, and Rory Rodenberg.
A special thank you to the Schultz sisters and Hospice of Dubuque for their help and support.
