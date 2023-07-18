BANKSTON, Iowa — Gerald L. Conrad, 78, of Bankston, Iowa passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones.
A visitation for Gerald will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, with services to be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be held in St. Clements Cemetery in Bankston, Iowa.
Gerald was born October 8, 1944, in Bankston, Iowa, son of Robert J and Mary Eileen (Hagerty) Conrad. He received his education in the St. Clements School in Bankston. On September 6, 1974 he was united in marriage to his loving and dedicated wife, Jean M. Wilhem at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa. Gerry had a great passion for farming which he did most of his life and helped to raise his children on the farm. When he had free time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He also loved spending time with his wife of 48 years, traveling to new destinations and camping once they retired. Gerry had a great love for trains, so much so that he built a huge train layout in the basement of their home and traveled to various train shows with his wife. Gerry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who truly loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean M. Conrad of Bankston; three children, Dwight (Craig) Conrad of Bankston, Dean (Teresa) Conrad of Earlville, and Angie (Jake) Gislain of Dubuque; two grandchildren, Joseph and Emily Conrad; two step grandchildren, Jayden Schwandt and Kiley Wright; three siblings, Patty (John) Kane of Cascade, Mary Sue (Mark) McAllister of New Vienna, and Robert ()Ramona) Conrad of Holy Cross; three brothers and sisters-in-laws, James (Norma) Wilhelm, Tom (Judy) Wilhelm, Mary Ann Nachtmann, and Charles (Donna) Wilhelm all of Dyersville, and Ron Benke of Cascade.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Molly Conrad; his parents; two brothers, Mark Conrad and baby Conrad in infancy; a sister, Linda Benke; his father and mother-in-law, John and Lorine Benke; two brothers-in-law, Norbert Nachtmann and Henry Wilhelm; and a sister-in-law, Judy Wilhelm.