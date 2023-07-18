BANKSTON, Iowa — Gerald L. Conrad, 78, of Bankston, Iowa passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones.

A visitation for Gerald will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, with services to be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be held in St. Clements Cemetery in Bankston, Iowa.

