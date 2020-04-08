William R. Parker Sr., 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on April 6, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital.
Private family service will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
William R. Parker Sr., 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on April 6, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital.
Private family service will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.