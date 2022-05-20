PEOSTA, Iowa — Gladys Elgin, 85, of Peosta, Iowa and formerly of Dyersville and Bankston, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home in Peosta, Iowa, surrounded by her family.
Visitation for Gladys will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Funeral Home.
Services for Gladys will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Phil Gibbs as celebrant and homilist. Concelebrating will be Rev. Dennis Quint. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.
She was born April 19, 1937, in Luxemburg, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Agatha (Clemen) Lake. She is a graduate of St. Boniface High School in New Vienna, Iowa. On August 27, 1957, she was united in marriage to Robert Elgin at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg, Iowa. The couple farmed in the Bankston area, Gladys was a true farm wife, she helped with planting, harvesting and daily chores on the farm.
Gladys was an excellent seamstress, over the years she made multiple quilts for family members and several baby quilts for her grandchildren. She had a true passion for cooking and baking, and made sure a guest never left without eating, she used to do catering with Rosie Kruse. She loved spending time with her family and always had time to play games with the grandchildren.
She was a former member of St. Francis Xavier parish in Dyersville and was a current member of Resurrection Parish in Dubuque, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Elgin of Peosta; five daughters, Susie (Dave) Wilson of Earlville, Sherry (Craig) Osterhaus of Dyersville, Sarah (Cary) Schroeder of Lena, IL, Sharlene (Kevin) Kline of Dubuque, and Sheila (Marty) Krapfl of Dyersville; 14 grandchildren, Lindsey (Matt) Koelker, Michael (Ashley) Wilson, Nick (Kaitlyn) Wilson, Tony (Jaclyn) Osterhaus, Jessica (Jason) Nolting, John (Abigail) Schroeder, Christin (Dana) Keeffer, Casey (Bri) Schroeder, Austin (Megan) Kline, McKenzie Kline, Robby Krapfl, Josh Krapfl, Zach Krapfl, and Allison Krapfl; 21 great grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Alice Mae Schieltz of Luxemburg and Joann Besler of Hopkinton; a sister-in-law, Wilma Lake of Dyersville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosemary Kruse of Bankston, Willis and Dot Elgin of Delaware, LouAnn Deutmeyer and Sharon Ludwig both of Dyersville, Marvin Elgin of Bankston, Betty and Dave Ludwig of Worthington, Linda Elgin of Dubuque, Madonna and Dan Gibbs of Farley; a sister-in-law, Mae Elgin of Dyersville and a brother-in-law, Vince Ehrlich of Dubuque.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James and Edward Lake; two sisters, Esther Klostermann and Grace Marie Schieltz; brothers-in-law, Floyd Klostermann, Bill Besler, Jerry Schieltz and Edwin Schieltz; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy Elgin, Grace and Larry Davis, Diane Ehrlich, Darlene and Ralph Kramer, James and Theresa Elgin, Danny Kruse, Don Elgin, Tom Ludwig and Bill Deutmeyer.
A Gladys Elgin memorial fund has been established. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Gladys Elgin family, P.O. Box 271, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
A video may be viewed and online condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Hillary and Peg for all their care and support.
