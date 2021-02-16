Gerard Budde Noonan, 91, (fondly known as Bud or G.B.) passed away peacefully on Friday, February 12, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Loras College, Christ the King Chapel ,with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating with concelebrants. A time to pay final respects will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Garryowen in Bernard, IA, with military honors accorded by the United States Army, Iowa National Guard. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, is assisting the family. If you are unable to attend, a livestream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Gerard was born on October 4, 1929 to Frank and Mae Budde Noonan. He was the youngest of 5 boys (Paul, Frank, Bill and Glynn) and grew up on the Noonan family farm in Garryowen near Bernard, IA. Gerard attended school in Garryowen and St. Columbkille’s in Dubuque, IA. He attended Loras College and graduated in 1951. Gerard served in the military in Fort Gordon, GA, from 1953-1955. He earned a Master’s degree in College Administration from the University of Iowa.
Gerard was married on May 23, 1953 to Lola Hazer of Otter Creek. They were together for 67 years. Bud worked at Loras College as registrar from 1956-1995. His devotion to Loras was unmatched, and he was an ardent supporter of all things Duhok. Bud spent many enjoyable years gardening and raising cattle on the Hazer family farm with his brother-in-law Eldon Hazer. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved rooting for his St. Louis Cardinals.
In addition to Lola, Gerard is survived by his 5 daughters: Linda (Larry Albani), Anne (Tom Leonard), Kay (Jim Allen), Mary (Bill Sulentic) and Paula; 13 wonderful grandchildren: Lauren Albani (Namit Bammi), Michael Albani (Bridget Cantwell), Elizabeth McGregor (Cole), Daniel, Sarah, Matthew (Tori Fritz), and James Leonard, Maggie, Clare, Anna and John Sulentic, Martha and Selam Noonan, and one great-grandchild: Lola Mae McGregor. Gerard is also survived by his brother, Glynn (Betty Noonan); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Larry Albani; his parents, Frank and Mae Noonan; and his brothers, Paul, Bill and Frank Noonan. Lola’s parents, Elmer and Elizabeth Hazer; and his brother-in-law, Eldon Hazer. Bud was adored by all of his family and friends and leaves behind a legacy not soon forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Loras College or St. Columbkille Catholic Church.