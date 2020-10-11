Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
John C. Goebel, Colesburg, Iowa — Burial: 1 p.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Luxemburg, Iowa.
Carl N. Heims, Manchester, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Helen M. McClain, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, St. Raphael’s Cathedral, 231 Bluff St. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
James J. Nachtmann, Luxemburg, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. today, Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge St. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. today at the church.
Beverly J. Smith-Turben, Rewey/Cassville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mark J. Supple, Dubuque — Services: Saturday, Oct. 17, Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the memorial park.
George N. Vorwald, Bloomington, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington.