Richard “Dick” Johnson, 84, of Dubuque, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
A prayer service will be held at 3:30 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be at Holy Spirit Parish- Holy Ghost Church. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
Richard was born March 4, 1938, in Iowa City, IA, the son of Ollie and Florence Johnson. On May 7, 1960, he married Virginia Lynn McDonough at St. Patrick Church. She preceded him in death on March 12, 2021.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and won a Sharp Shooter Badge for best shooter in his infantry.
He worked at John Deere retiring after thirty-two years. Richard was a member of Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Ghost Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, stock car races and was an avid watcher of the Iowa Hawkeyes but he was the biggest fan of his grandkids games.
Survivors include his daughter, Patty (Larry) Oberbroeckling; sons, Jim (Lisa Barton) Johnson, Ron (Laura) Johnson, and Tom (Julie) Johnson, all of Dubuque; grandchildren, Jason Oberbroeckling, Megan Oberbroeckling, Chris Johnson, TJ Johnson, Cassidy Johnson, Jenna Johnson, Jack Johnson and Ella Johnson; great-grandchildren, Kaycee Oberbroeckling, Quinley Johnson, Sloan Johnson and Maeve Johnson; sister, Pat Marish of Lone Rock, WI; brothers-in-law, Lou McDonough and Bill McDonough, both of Dubuque; sisters-in-law, Connie McDonough of Dubuque and Jan McDonough of Key West; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Tom, Eldon, and Merlin Johnson; brothers-in law Francis “Mac” McDonough, Jack (Frannie) McDonough and Tom McDonough; sisters-in-law, Mary (Loras) Grant, Rita McDonough and Gerry McDonough.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Dick’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.