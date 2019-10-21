ROCHESTER, Minn. — Martha E. Sherman went home to be with our Lord last Friday, October 18, 2019. It was a remarkable send-off with her close friends and family at her side. She was 81.
Martha was born to Richard W. Kolck III and Harriet E. (Connoly) Kolck, and she grew up in Dubuque. While attending Clarke College, she met the love of her life, which would send her on a great journey. They had a wonderful life together, living in Sterling, Colo., and Rochester. She had the joy to be part of the Lourdes High School community and through that made life-long friends.
She made things happen in our home. She got us to swimming lessons, to band practice, CCD classes, tutors, the All Comers Track Meets and home from football and basketball practice. She was a great cook who tried to preserve the dishes passed down from her mother. Her best was her cranberry bread from scratch. She kept us all looking good, but I must say I was happy when I had my last backyard haircut.
She taught us manners. She taught us to write thank-you notes. She loved to decorate the house for the seasons. She loved the Sherman reunions and get-togethers and Thanksgiving with her family in Dubuque. She was an expert penny pincher. She was also the driving force to get us to the Walker Art Center, the Christmas Carol at the Guthrie, and every year to Christmas Midnight Mass at St. Pius Church.
She was a kind, caring, welcoming person, taking care of her friends and exposing us to the needs of the world. She loved flowers and made our backyard come alive with beauty. So many good memories, and wonderful traditions.
Martha loved to camp and travel. She was actually the one who got our family into camping; thanks to her we have been all over the United States. She and Dick had actually gone as far as Alaska camping, in a tent on the ground. She was privileged to get to Europe and Hawaii a couple of times. But the all-time best was the family trip every Fourth of July up to Grand Marias. So, so many awesome memories together as a family.
Over the years she was a telephone switchboard operator (yes, connecting calls with those long black and white cords), sold Hoda home decorations, but mostly diligently worked as a bookkeeper for Olmsted County, a position and place she enjoyed very much and was very thankful for.
Bottom line, Martha worked hard and gave us a great life. We will miss her deeply, but we are confident because of God’s love for us, working though his son’s sacrifice on the cross to wash away our sins, and her belief in that, that we shall see her again.
Martha is survived by her children, Rick (wife Alejandra), Beth (friend Kathy) and Mike; grandchildren, Adolfo, Moises and Hosanna; brother, Richard Kolck IV (Margaret); and sisters, Anna Kelly and Jennifer Jensen (Lyle).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard ‘Dick’ Sherman; and her parents.
We invite you to join us in remembrance and celebration of Martha’s life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., and Funeral Services will be at 11:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship, and burial afterwards at Oakwood Cemetery.
A very special thanks to all the caregivers at Madonna Meadows and Seasons Hospice.
