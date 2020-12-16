OSHKOSH, Wis. — Michael R. Maxwell, 73, of Oshkosh, WI, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Ascension Mercy Hospital.
He was born April 16, 1947, in Chicago, IL, the son of Larkin and Shirley (Harrison) Maxwell. Michael served in the U.S. Marine Corp from June of 1967 until February of 1969. On August 1, 1970, he married Barbara A. Losch in Chicago, IL. He worked for the Soo Line Railroad until his retirement. After retirement he became a Master Gardener and a Certified Arborist. He enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; five children, Michael (Erin) Maxwell, Joe (Deb) Maxwell, Ryan (special friend, Lindsay) Maxwell, Heather Maxwell, and Christopher (Michelle) Maxwell; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Larkin (Sandy) Maxwell; sister, Irene Herringer; nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Brooklyn.
Graveside services will be held Monday, December 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI, where military honors will be conducted.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.