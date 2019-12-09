George A. Hollister, 84, of Dubuque, died on Friday, December 6, 2019, at home.
A visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Egelhof Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted.
George was born in Cassville, WI, on March 5, 1935, the son of George and Alfreda (Wieland) Hollister.
He married Marjorie Fisnick on April 15, 1959, in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on December 30, 2009.
George proudly served at Sheppard Air Force Base, TX, from 1952-1960. During his service he achieved the rank of Airmen 2nd class before being honorably discharged. He returned home to his family and spent 30 years working at the Dubuque Packing Company.
George was an avid bowler and could often be found sitting around the kitchen table with family and friends immersed in a game of euchre, 500 or Cribbage. He also loved talking about the Green Bay Packers or the Atlanta Braves with anyone who would listen.
He is survived by his children, Tammi Hollister, Connie Pitz, James Hollister and two stepsons, Randy and Terry Shireman. In addition, he had 9 grandchildren and numerous great- and great- great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife; his son, John; and grandson, Justin Kothenbeutel.
A George A. Hollister memorial fund has been established. Send in care of Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002.
A special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque for the care and compassion they gave to George and his family. And sincere gratitude to his daughter Tammi for taking him in and giving him the love and comfort he so desperately needed in his final months.