Sister Dolores M. Kramer, BVM (Jeanne Michele), 91, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, followed by a virtual visitation from 10:25-10:40 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial in the Marian Hall Chapel at 10:45 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Dolores ministered as a pastoral associate at St. Edward in Waterloo, Iowa. She was secondary teacher in Clinton and Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; Kansas City, Mo.; Wichita, Kans.; and Glendale, Calif.; and an elementary teacher in Fort Dodge, Iowa; Chicago; Grayslake, Ill.; and West Hempstead, N.Y. She served as an administrative assistant in Chicago and as a spiritual director in Chicago and Los Altos, Calif.
She was born on Aug. 20, 1928, in Alta Vista, Iowa, to Charles and Marguerite (Keniry) Kramer. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1948, from St. John Parish, Waterloo, Iowa. She professed first vows on March 19, 1951, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1956.She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Patrick Kramer; a sister, Joan Ford; and a brother-in-law, Jim Wegenknecht.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Lois Wegenknecht, Kimberly City, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Rita Kramer, Waterloo, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Richard Ford, Windsor Heights, Iowa; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 71 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F Kennedy Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002 is in charge of arrangements.