John H. Besler, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Rosemary Cahill, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Shirley Hahn, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the chapel.
Eldon J. Hazer, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Gwen E. Healey, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the church.
Mary V. Hesselman, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Paul F. Holz, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, St. Raphael’s Cathedral. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Barbara M. Bray Kruse, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Linda J. Knight, McGregor, Iowa — Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Thomas J. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Margaret B. Kretschmer Schmitz, Minnesota, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the church.
Eugene W. Metcalfe, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
LeRoy J. Pancratz, Dubuque, formerly of Zwingle, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Meda Weller, McMegregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, First Congregational Church, McGregor. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.