Marilyn A. Heinz, 87, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at St. Patrick’s Church, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

Behr Funeral Home, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

Recommended for you