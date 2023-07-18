Joan T. Nauman, 81, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will follow.