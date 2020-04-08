CUBA CITY, Wis. — Larry “Stretch” L. Freymiller, 78, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home.
However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City is serving the family.
Stretch was born on June 18, 1941, to Edward and Ruby (Williams) Freymiller, in Werley, WI. He graduated from Fennimore High School and worked at numerous businesses as a plumber. He also worked at John Deere Dubuque Works, Baus Plumbing, H & N Plumbing and Heating, Collins & Hying and did side jobs to help his friends and family whenever he could. He also owned and operated the Welkum Inn for nine years. Stretch was united in marriage to Pamela Beinborn on September 28, 1968, in Boscobel, WI. He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church and the Cuba City Lions Club for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, was an avid card player, bowling, golfing, softball, Western movies, bluegrass music, dancing (back in the day), garage sales, auctions, tractor pulls, NASCAR, coaching the kids in sports when they were younger, best known for his jokes with anyone and everyone, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Stretch is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Pam; 3 children, Lori Freymiller, of Cuba City, WI, Jim (Selena) Freymiller, of Edmond, OK, and Tina (Tony) Tharp, of Burlington, IA; 3 grandsons, Stephen & Tyler Tharp and Chase Freymiller; 3 sisters, Pam (Paul) Steinberg, Marcia (Ken) Bahl and Brenda (Reg) Hudson; 3 brothers, Galen (Peggy), Gary (Norma) and Kevin (Donna); 2 sisters-in-law, Patricia Freymiller & Kay (Dan) McWilliams; 3 brothers-in-law, Ed (Barb) Beinborn, Dennis (Melissa) Beinborn and Roger Welbes; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Sydney and Lonnie; in-laws, Ham (Dorothy) Beinborn; and 2 sisters-in-law, Peggy Welbes and Paula Beinborn.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Larry “Stretch” L. Freymiller Memorial Fund has been established and memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home c/o Larry “Stretch” L. Freymiller Family BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.