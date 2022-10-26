Dolores Becker, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. today, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. today at the chapel, followed by Mass of Christian burial.
Joyce M. Cox, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial.
Diane E. Fishler, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Donald J. Hermsen, Dyersville, Iowa — 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg, Iowa.
Elizabeth Kane, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Marilyn E. Lueck, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Dean J. Neuhaus, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Eagles Club, Asbury, Iowa.
Oby Oberbroeckling, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Katherin Sawvel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Jeffrey Strnad, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
