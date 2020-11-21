LANCASTER, Wis. — Patricia “Trish” Louise Broihahn, age 93, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Trish was born on April 14, 1927, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, daughter of Ray and Wilma (Hendricks) Ertz. She attended St. Clement Catholic School, graduated from Lancaster High School in 1945, and furthered her education at Platteville Normal School. Trish then taught for two years at the Slabtown one-room schoolhouse. She met Ivan Broihahn at a Rockville dance and were united in marriage on February 28, 1949, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. Trish and Ivan farmed for 22 years before moving to Lancaster in 1971. They shared 44 years together. She worked 36 years as a cook at the Lancaster Middle School before retiring in 2007. Trish was a devoted member of St. Clement Catholic Church.
Trish showed her love to family and friends through the many meals, pies and cakes she baked over the years. Every Sunday morning, there was an open invitation to her family to join Grandma for breakfast. And no breakfast was complete without her “chocolate cake with caramel frosting” or apple, cherry, chocolate, banana cream, lemon meringue, gooseberry or rhubarb pie! Even the staff at the Lancaster Middle School was blessed and fattened with many of her baked goods. Trish will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Trish is survived by six children: Bob (La Von) Broihahn, Bill (Pam) Broihahn, Jim (Bev) Broihahn, Kay (Greg) Chapman, Jann (Tom) Knapp and Dave (Rhonda) Broihahn; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Bernice Broihahn, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Trish is preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Broihahn on April 21, 1993; sisters: Phyllis McClain, Ruth (Joe) Droessler, Jeannette (Jim) Walsh, Marjorie (Joseph) Murphy; and brother, Jerry Ertz; brother-in-law, Jack Bast, and members of the Broihahn family.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery, Lancaster. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with her care.
