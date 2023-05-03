Penelope “Penny” Anne Shultz, 3-day-old infant daughter of Jacob and Anna (Jochum) Shultz, passed away on April 28, 2023, at 4:15 a.m. in Madison, Wisconsin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5th, 2023 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Fr. David Schatz officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. at the church until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

