Penelope “Penny” Anne Shultz, 3-day-old infant daughter of Jacob and Anna (Jochum) Shultz, passed away on April 28, 2023, at 4:15 a.m. in Madison, Wisconsin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5th, 2023 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Fr. David Schatz officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. at the church until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Penny was born on April 25, 2023, at 2:39 p.m. in Madison, Wisconsin, daughter to proud parents Jacob and Anna (Jochum) Shultz. She was loved the moment she entered this world- not only by her family, but also by every person she encountered. Despite her many challenges, she brought joy to her mother and father, and was a fighter to the very end.
Penny was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her parents Jacob and Anna Shultz, grandparents Rick and Andrea Jochum of Dubuque, Cindy Henert of Asbury, and Eric Shultz of Iowa City, uncle Samuel Jochum, aunts Adeline Jochum and Lily Jochum, all of Dubuque, and great-grandparents Juan Lampe of Dubuque, Donna Jochum of Dubuque, and Janet Henert of St. Louis, MO.
Recommended for you
She was welcomed into eternal rest by her great grandparents Ernest and Emma Shultz, Earl Lampe, Gary Jochum and Verlis Henert, and her uncle Nicholas Shultz.
The family would like to thank the UnityPoint Meriter staff in Madison, Wisconsin with the American Family Children’s Hospital staff for their loving care to Penny and her family during her fight. They would also like to thank Rev. Andrew McAlpin, Dr. Ahmed and nurse Macy, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Fr. David Schatz, and the St. Columbkille Parish for their support and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, a Penelope Shultz Memorial Fund will be established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.