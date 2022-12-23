ROBINS, Iowa — Angels called upon Tom McCullough on Dec 17, 2022 to bring him to his heavenly home. Formerly of Dubuque, Tom was 69 years old and had fought a long and courageous battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., where a wake service will be at 3:oo p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on December 28, 2022 at the Church of the Nativity. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.