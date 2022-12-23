ROBINS, Iowa — Angels called upon Tom McCullough on Dec 17, 2022 to bring him to his heavenly home. Formerly of Dubuque, Tom was 69 years old and had fought a long and courageous battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., where a wake service will be at 3:oo p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on December 28, 2022 at the Church of the Nativity. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Tom was born Dec 2, 1953 in Cherokee, Iowa to Jean and Thomas L. McCullough. He attended Loras College and participated in football and track. Tom had an extended family with his “Hobbit” friends while living in Dubuque and shared many wonderful times with them, including road trips to Chicago Cubs games, Hawkeye Football games, annual New Year’s Eve parties in Cascade, canoe trips, Hobbitfest, Oktoberfest in La Crosse, pool parties and just hanging out at the local bars or a friend’s house. He had 2 children, Shannon and Tom and met his future wife, Janet Clendenen while living in Dubuque. They were united in marriage on Oct 13, 1990 while living in Omaha for 10 years before moving to Cedar Rapids and eventually Robins, Iowa. Tom served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 10 years.
Those left to cherish his memories is his beloved wife and best friend of 39 years, Janet, daughter Shannon (Sean) Cowett of Cedar Rapids, son Tom (fiancée Jessica Lampe) McCullough of Ankeny. He was a beloved brother to his twin sister, Molly (Sonny) Jorgensen of Storm Lake, Erin (Rich Eberle) McCullough of Lake View, Lisa (Andre) Toscano of Manhattan Beach, CA, and brother Peter McCullough of Jefferson. He also leaves behind his Uncle Peter Cosgrove of Cherokee, Iowa, several cousins and many dear nieces and nephews and brother and sister-in-law’s.
He will be greeted by those who preceded him in death, his parents Jean and Thomas L. McCullough, mother and father-in-law Mary and Elmer Clendenen, brothers Colin, Brian and Tom, sisters Julia, Margaret and Mary. He will join his special friends Dan Hudek and Doug Hines along with his very special niece, Trisha Clendenen and recently departed brother-in-law Marc Suchanek.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Tom McCullough’s obituary at www.leonardfuneralhome.com where the full obituary on the life of Tom can be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.