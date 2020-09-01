GALENA, Ill. — Brian Lenstra, 67, of Galena, Ill., passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A private family service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Due to Covid-19, the family is requesting anyone wishing to pass along their condolences may do so from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Furlong Funeral Chapel. They are asking those who attend to please remain in their vehicles to greet the family outside of the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are requested. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Brian was born July 2, 1953, the son of Orrin and Edna Lenstra. He attended Nativity BVM School, Menominee, Ill., and graduated from Galena High School. He went on to earn a degree in English from Western Illinois University, Macomb, Ill.
Brian was united in marriage to Karen Dittmar on August 5, 1977, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Galena. He began his working career as a manager at The Workshop. After leaving The Workshop he was a supervisor at Micro-Switch/Honeywell and ended his career there in logistics. During his years of employment, he also owned and managed a farm. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, making wine and bread, hunting, gardening, and other outdoor activities. Brian loved going to his children’s and grandchildren’s many events. He served on the board of directors for Greenwood Cemetery. Brian was involved in many church activities and volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation (JDCF) and the Galena Public Library.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, of Galena; two sons, Nathan (Lauren) Lenstra, of Danville, Ill., and Noah Lenstra, of Greensboro, N.C.; one daughter, Rachel (Joe Murphy) Lenstra, of Dubuque, Iowa; four grandchildren, Hannah Lenstra, of Danville, Ellimena, Alice and Clara Henderson, of Galena and grandson, Murphy, due in December; three sisters, Barb Mayo, of Simi Valley, Calif., Bridget (Clark) Grosvenor, of Hazel Green, Wis., and Beth Lenstra, of Altoona, Iowa; one brother, Blaine Lenstra, of Menominee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Christopher Lenstra; and his mother and father in-law, Walter and Mary Dittmar.
Memorials may be given to the Galena Fire Department or Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation (JDCF) in memory of Brian.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque. Your care and compassion during this difficult time will never be forgotten.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.