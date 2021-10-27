Kathleen D. Bakey, Surprise, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 30, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Rebecca S. Brandenburg, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Grace Point Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rosemary O. Deppe, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Paul P. Felder, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Florence I. Foster, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home
Clarence Haberichter, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, United Methodist Church, Monona. Service: 6 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Arthur J. Herman Jr., Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Shirley R. Jensen, Marquette, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor; and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, First Lutheran Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Edward J. Lynch, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Alice I. Montgomery, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monona. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
LaVon Morrow, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster; and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Larry J. Osterhaus, Dyersville, Iowa — Memorial gathering: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by a celebration of life.
Mona L. Salow, Earlville, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, First Lutheran Church, Manchester.
Grace M. Schieltz, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.