PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Douglas R. Eck, 62, of Platteville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, where services will follow. Burial will be private.

