Build Strong Communities With Us

As the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque celebrates its 20th anniversary, you are invited to learn more about how you can support a thriving, vibrant region for generations to come.
As volunteers with Dubuque nonprofits, Dave and Liz Cushman noticed many organizations faced a common obstacle: technology challenges like outdated hardware and lack of expertise often stifle their operations.
Their experience inspired them to work with theCommunity Foundation of Greater Dubuqueto create Grants for Tech, an innovative grant program that funds technology improvements for local nonprofits.
“Liz and I just had a concept. We didn’t have the skillset or time to put this together on our own, so we went to the Community Foundation,” says Dave.
“The Foundation works with so many nonprofits and knows the community well,” adds Liz. “It seemed like a natural fit.”
Dave and Liz are just two examples of the thousands of people in the Dubuque area who have turned to the Community Foundation when inspired to give back.For 20 years, the Foundation has worked to bridge community needs with generosity, helping anyone and everyone give what they can to make a positive difference for all people in the Dubuque region — today, tomorrow and forever.
The Power of Endowment
The Community Foundation hosts hundreds of endowment funds that support nonprofits across the Dubuque region. Gifts to these funds are pooled together and invested, enabling them to grow forever. Each year, endowment funds pay out a percentage of their earnings to help sustain the work nonprofits do.Give to a fund or start your own>>
Nonprofit Partnerships
The trusting relationships the Community Foundation builds with local organizations helps it understand both their needs and the needs of the communities they serve. The Foundation helps strengthen nonprofits’ work by hosting endowment funds, offering workshops and trainings, and connecting them with donors. Learn more>>
Community Impact
By listening to and learning from all corners of our region, the Foundation can determine how its work and the generosity of community members can make a positive difference. Through its grant programs — like Grants for Tech — it builds nonprofit capacity, while its community initiatives are opportunities to convene people who can collaborate to tackle issues like academic achievement, economic opportunity, and equity and inclusion. Explore grants>>Discover initiatives>>
“We are constantly thinking about how to bring people together to solve problems that need resources,” says Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “We are happy to partner with anyone who is interested in strengthening the Dubuque region. There are so many ways to give back, and every contribution is important.”
